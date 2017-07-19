Attempted Home Invasion in Springhill, MPD Looking for Suspects

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Terrifying moments for people in the Springhill area where there was an attempted home invasion where the suspects tried to kick down the doors.

It happened on Chelsea Drive around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the homeowner, a babysitter was home when a man tried to force his way in.

The guy apparently wasn’t expecting anyone to be home and ran off when he saw the babysitter.

No one was hurt although they’ll have to get the door fixed.

Neighbors say they saw a black man and woman leave in a maroon car.

If you have any information about the crime, call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.