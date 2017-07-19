Apple is Creating a Way to Secretly Call 911

(CNN) — You may use your fingerprint to unlock your phone or authorize purchases with Apple Pay.

Now it appears Apple is developing touch ID for other uses.

The company patented new technology to secretly call for help.

Here’s how it could work: You program a code that you can tap on your phone. For example- pinky, thumb, pinky.

The phone realizes you’re in trouble and automatically calls 911.

Now the key to the app is that the phone won’t display that an emergency call is being made.

This allows you to call for help discretely, without anyone knowing.

Also, according to the patent, the feature could give first responders your location or automatical pull live audio and video from the phone.

It’s unclear if this technology will come out anytime soon though.