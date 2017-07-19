Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey marks 100 days in office

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is marking her 100th day in office after being catapulted to the governorship by the sudden resignation of her scandal-plagued predecessor.

Ivey, in an interview with The Associated Press ahead of Wednesday’s milestone, discussed her first days in office.

She said her decision to move up the election to fill Jeff Sessions’ Senate seat was the “right thing.” She’s also proud of her working relationship with the Alabama Legislature.

Ivey said she wants to focus on education, infrastructure and economic development. State lawyers are working on a proposal to comply with a federal judge’s order to improve mental health care in prisons, but she does not anticipate a special session in the near future.

Ivey has not made a decision about running for governor in 2018.

Aerospace continues to be an important part of AL's economy. It was great to hear about the work at Commercial Jet in Dothan. pic.twitter.com/Pelwr8swEE — Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) July 19, 2017

Participating in events like this is one of my favorite parts of being Governor. Thrilled for Gateway Tire as they break ground in Dothan. pic.twitter.com/SMNsFpidaj — Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) July 19, 2017

WATCH: On my 100th day I'm proud to say I support a strong bond b/w all branches of military & our state #100Days https://t.co/o70gm929X9 — Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) July 19, 2017