Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey marks 100 days in office

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey tours a plant working on commercial planes in Dothan. (Courtesy: @GovernorKayIvey on Twitter)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is marking her 100th day in office after being catapulted to the governorship by the sudden resignation of her scandal-plagued predecessor.

Ivey, in an interview with The Associated Press ahead of Wednesday’s milestone, discussed her first days in office.

She said her decision to move up the election to fill Jeff Sessions’ Senate seat was the “right thing.” She’s also proud of her working relationship with the Alabama Legislature.

Ivey said she wants to focus on education, infrastructure and economic development. State lawyers are working on a proposal to comply with a federal judge’s order to improve mental health care in prisons, but she does not anticipate a special session in the near future.

Ivey has not made a decision about running for governor in 2018.

