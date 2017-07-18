Woman to command Alabama National Guard for first time

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Major General Sheryl Gordon has been named to command the Alabama National Guard, becoming the first woman to hold the post.

Gov. Kay Ivey selected Gordon as adjutant general on Monday, calling her a “trailblazer and visionary leader” in a press release.

Ivey added, “She has had a distinguished military career spanning 33 years. I look forward to serving alongside her as she leads our National Guard troops in Alabama.”

Gordon became a second lieutenant in 1981, brigadier general in 2009 and major general two years later. She currently serves as the executive director of the National Guard Association of Alabama and has previously served as the deputy adjutant general, commander of the 62nd Troop Command and garrison commander of the Ft. McClellan Training Center.

She takes over the position on Aug. 1, replacing the retiring Major General Perry Smith.

“I am humbled to have been chosen by Governor Ivey to serve my state and to lead my fellow soldiers in the Alabama National Guard as the Adjutant General,” General Gordon said in a press release. “Being chosen to serve in this capacity is a great honor and is a responsibility I do not take lightly. However, I am confident my previous assignments have prepared me for this task.”’

Governor Kay Ivey Appoints Sheryl Gordon as First Female Adjutant General at the Retirement of Perry Smithhttps://t.co/j7xXM5J2Ic — Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) July 17, 2017