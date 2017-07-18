Woman Believes Gator Ate Her Dog at Daphne Park

A Mobile woman believes her dog was eaten by an alligator at Bayfront Park in Daphne and now she wants to warn others of the dangers. Mallory Stringer and her two roommates took their dogs, Blue and Leo, to the area on June 19. While the ladies sat on the beach, the dogs were playing in the water. According to a Facebook post written by Rachel Otte that has been shared over 1,000 times, the women noticed unusual splashing in the water where the dogs were playing. Blue was nowhere to be found. Otte says they saw something swimming away and a few minutes later saw a large alligator surface 50 yards from where they were standing on the shore. Otte says they ignored the posted signs warning of snakes and alligators and let their dogs play in the water anyway. News 5 is speaking with the women today as they hope sharing their story will encourage others to be more cautious at Bayfront Park. Hear from them at 6.

