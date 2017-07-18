What’s It Like To Ride the Rides at Owa? 13-Year-Old Knows

Who wouldn’t want to have the run of a brand new amusement park before it ever opens. “We did the “Crazy Mouse”, we did other rides and it was pretty fun.” Even though he doesn’t consider himself a daredevil, for 13-year-old Patrick Woodruff and a few of his friends, testing the rides before anyone else is what dreams are made of.

“It was really fun,” says the teenager. “The rides, twists and turns and go upside down. Some of them were pretty scary.”

The Park at Owa and it’s 21 amusement rides opens to the public on Friday. “Everybody comes down here in Gulf Shores, now they are going to know about Owa. So, now they are all going to go there,” says Woodruff.

Test rides are continuing with only days before The Park is expected to be packed with thrill-seekers and even though he already has a taste of what it will be like, Patrick says he can’t wait. “I think it will be awesome because they’re going to have the shops, “Rollin’ Thunder” is going to be open. I think that’s going to be cool.”

Tickets went on sale at ten o’clock Tuesday morning. Owa officials describe sales as “very good” for Friday’s grand opening.