Two Arrested In Drive-by Shooting Investigation

DeFuniak Springs, Fla— Two men are in custody following an investigation into a drive-by shooting in DeFuniak Springs early Monday morning.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office was called to Hermitage Road at approximately 7 a.m in reference to shots fired at a home and a truck. No one was injured in the shooting. Witnesses identified Thurston Patrick Smith, 30, as a possible suspect in the shooting along with John Paul Cox II.

Smith was also wanted for felony violation of probation stemming from a case out of Washington County, Florida.

Thurston Patrick Smith was subsequently arrested at a residence off of Turner Road in DeFuniak Springs Monday afternoon. A shotgun was also discovered.

Smith is charged with an out of county warrant for felony violation of probation, shooting into an occupied dwelling, discharging a firearm on the right-of-way, two counts of criminal mischief $1,000 or more and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

John Paul Cox II is charged with principle to shooting into an occupied dwelling, discharging a firearm on the right-of-way, two counts of criminal Mischief $1,000 or more and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

(Cox is on the left, Smith is on the right)