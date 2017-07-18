Sen. Shelby Meets with President, Discusses Healthcare

Alabama Senator Richard Shelby met with President Donald Trump Monday evening discussing a range of issues including healthcare, tax reform and judicial nominations, according to a tweet sent by the Senator’s official Twitter account late Monday.

“Great meeting with @POTUS,” the tweet said. “We’re working together on impt. (important) issues.”

Shelby was one of several Republican Senators who were part of a “strategy session over steak and succotash at the White House,” according to a report published early Tuesday morning on Politico.com.

The meeting comes at a time when Republican Senators are divided over a plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Two GOP senators – Utah’s Mike Lee and Jerry Moran of Kansas – sealed the measure’s doom late Monday when each announced they would vote “no” in an initial, critical vote that had been expected as soon as next week. Their startling announcement meant at least four of the 52 GOP senators were ready to block the measure. That’s two more than Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had to spare in the face of a wall of Democratic opposition.

President Trump is now urging Republicans to repeal the controversial health insurance overhaul and debate a replacement later.

In a Tweet late Monday night, President Trump wrote “Republicans should just REPEAL failing ObamaCare now & work on a new Healthcare Plan that will start from a clean slate. Dems will join in!”