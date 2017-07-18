Search for Missing Person in St. Joseph Bay After Kayak Found

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WKRG) – A search is underway for a missing person in St. Joseph Bay near Panama City, Fla., according to a release from the U.S. Coast Guard.

According to the release, an unmanned, yellow Tribe Perception kayak was found adrift in the bay with fishing gear and food on board. No one was seen in the area near the discovery.

The Coast Guard was alerted to the missing kayak around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. In response, the Coast Guard deployed a 45-foot response boat from Panama City. In addition, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Navy Aviation Unit are assisting in the search.

If you have any information about the missing person or kayak, please call the command center at 251-441-6211.