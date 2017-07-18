Search for Man Underway After Boat Runs Ashore Near Gulfport Harbor

Related Coverage Search for Missing Person in St. Joseph Bay After Kayak Found

GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) – The U.S. Coast Guard, along with state agencies in Mississippi, are searching for a missing man after a boat ran ashore Tuesday morning.

According to the Coast Guard, the missing person is Kevin Anderson. Right now, they are concentrating their search near West Ship Island in coastal Mississippi, which is south of Gulfport.

Officials were alerted to the missing person after an unmanned boat ran ashore near Gulfport Harbor with an active motor around 6:45 a.m.

The Coast Guard deployed a 45-foot response boat from Gulfport and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station New Orleans, along with the Cutter Brant.

If you have any information about the missing person or boat, please contact Coast Guard Sector Mobile at 251-441-6211.