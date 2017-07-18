Police: Suspected shoplifter pulls box cutter on employees during failed escape

DESTIN, FL (WKRG) — A Destin man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly trying to make off with some electronics from a local Best Buy, threatening store employees in the process.

A spokesperson with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says employees at the Emerald Coast Parkway location spotted 36-year-old Kelly Hurley using a box cutter to open a Bluetooth speaker, some headphones and a portable charger device, then hiding the merchandise on him.

As the suspected shoplifter attempted his getaway with the goods, store employees stopped him. Unhappy with the apprehension, Hurley whipped out the box cutter again, telling the employees he was not “going to jail.”

However, he did, in fact, go to jail. As did 30-year-old Jennifer Gilbert of Mary Esther, who deputies say was acting as Hurley’s look out.

Apparently unmoved by Hurley’s threat, a store employee took Hurley to the ground and held him there until deputies arrived to cart him off.

Hurley has been charged with aggravated assault, larceny and use of an anti-shoplifting control device, while Gilbert faces a charge for retail theft.