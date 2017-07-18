Police Say Doing This One Thing Puts You At Great Risk of Car Theft

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —

It happens every 6 ½ minutes.

“It’s just that simple, and it happens just that fast,” says Officer Donald Wallace with the Mobile Police Department.

A car is stolen.

“I know people lead hectic lives, and you know, everybody’s running,” says Sgt. Keith Miller with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

And it’s often because of one simple thing.

“Leaving the keys in the car or leaving the car running,” says Wallace.

People do it all the time. They pull up to the store or gas station, and they tell themselves they’re only going to be inside for a second, so they leave their car running in the parking lot.

“Oh, way more than you think they would,” says Katherine Jordan.

Katherine Jordan used to work the overnight shift at a local gas station and saw it all the time.

“And they think that just because they park right in front of the door, that it’s ok to just leave their vehicle running, with the keys in it and go. But I have other customers in line that see these vehicles running and have literally said if I wasn’t me, that’s a nice car, I would take off in it,” says Jordan.

And it’s happening more nationwide. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, in 2012, 5.4% of all car thefts were because the keys were left inside. In 2013 it rose to 6% and in 2014 it rose again to 6.7%.

And actually, experts say the numbers are higher than *that* because not all car owners will admit they left the keys in the car for fear their insurance claim will be denied.

That same organization says that between 2013 and 2015, the state of Alabama only saw 186 car thefts where the keys were left inside. In that same time frame, they say Mobile only saw 9. But local officials tell me the real numbers are much higher.

“It happens, actually on a weekly basis,” says Sgt. Keith Miller.

And once your car has been stolen, you’re now a potential victim of much worse.

“It goes beyond just the theft of your vehicle,” says Miller.

Because of what you might have left inside.

“Important documentation like bills, wallets that contain driver’s license, social security cards, credit cards, checkbooks, things like that,” says Miller.

Sgt. Keith Miller specializes in fraud at the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and says once a thief has any one of those things, your car, and now your identity could be stolen.

“Vehicle thieves are actually targeting vehicles for burglaries just to get that information,” says Miller.

The added headache comes with having to call all the agencies involved, and suddenly your life is put on hold.

“It can be a daunting task that lasts several days, weeks or even months, or longer,” says Miller.

A headache that could have been prevented by turning the key and locking the door.

“It’s not worth the risk, turn your vehicle off, secure it, you’re not saving yourself that much time,” says Miller.

Furthermore, it’s against the law in Alabama to leave your car running in a parking lot and unattended. Officials say you could be fined by police.