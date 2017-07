BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – A police chief is answering allegations of officer misconduct with body cam video of a fleeing suspect jumping off a bridge. A social media post accused officers in Rainbow City, Alabama, of beating a man and throwing him off a bridge last week. Chief Jonathon Horton says his officers then received death threats, so he posted a video that shows the man’s jump off the bridge.

The video was posted to youtube and has been shared almost 29 thousand times. You can see it here.