OWA Tickets for 1 Cent, or $99,999 Brief Glitch Marks Start of Ticket Sales

By Published: Updated:

FOLEY, AL (WKRG) – Tickets for the much-anticipated amusement park, OWA, went on sale Tuesday morning. But the launch got off to a “amusing” start when for just a few minutes ticket prices ranged from the absurdly affordable (one cent) to the outrageously expensive ($99,999). WKRG logged on to check out the VisitOwa.com website when tickets first went on sale. During our Facebook LIVE report and for just a few minutes, the incorrect prices were listed on the page. We clicked on the $99,999 tickets and the taxes alone on the site were about $10,000.

WKRG watched though as the site quickly corrected, revealing the much more reasonable and real prices.

The actual prices are as follows:
General Admission — $34.99
Junior Admission (42” and under) — $27.99
Senior Admission (60 and older) — $27.99
Military Admission — $27.99*
Annual Pass — $89.99
Age 3 and under — Free

*Discount applies to active, reserve, and retired persons with a valid military ID and can be extended to include members of the guest’s party.

Rollin Thunder at Owa

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s