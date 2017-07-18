OWA Tickets for 1 Cent, or $99,999 Brief Glitch Marks Start of Ticket Sales

FOLEY, AL (WKRG) – Tickets for the much-anticipated amusement park, OWA, went on sale Tuesday morning. But the launch got off to a “amusing” start when for just a few minutes ticket prices ranged from the absurdly affordable (one cent) to the outrageously expensive ($99,999). WKRG logged on to check out the VisitOwa.com website when tickets first went on sale. During our Facebook LIVE report and for just a few minutes, the incorrect prices were listed on the page. We clicked on the $99,999 tickets and the taxes alone on the site were about $10,000.

WKRG watched though as the site quickly corrected, revealing the much more reasonable and real prices.

The actual prices are as follows:

General Admission — $34.99

Junior Admission (42” and under) — $27.99

Senior Admission (60 and older) — $27.99

Military Admission — $27.99*

Annual Pass — $89.99

Age 3 and under — Free

*Discount applies to active, reserve, and retired persons with a valid military ID and can be extended to include members of the guest’s party.