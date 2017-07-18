OWA Tickets: Now on Sale, Here are the Prices and How You Can Buy Them

FOLEY, AL (WKRG) – Tickets for the much-anticipated amusement park, OWA, went on sale Tuesday morning. There are a variety of prices, including season passes. You can purchase tickets at VisitOWA.com.

The prices are as follows:
General Admission — $34.99
Junior Admission (42” and under) — $27.99
Senior Admission (60 and older) — $27.99
Military Admission — $27.99*
Annual Pass — $89.99
Age 3 and under — Free

*Discount applies to active, reserve, and retired persons with a valid military ID and can be extended to include members of the guest’s party.

The ticket sale launch started with a glitch that for a very short time caused prices on the website to range from one cent to $99,999. WKRG logged on to check out the VisitOwa.com website when tickets first went on sale. During our Facebook LIVE report, and for just a few minutes, the incorrect prices were listed on the page. The minor issue was short-lived and almost immediately corrected.

 

Rollin Thunder at Owa

