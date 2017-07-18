N. Carolina Man Pleads Guilty to Enticing and Traveling to Pensacola to Have Sex with a Minor

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Nicholas G. Peacock, 33, of Salisbury, North Carolina, pled guilty yesterday in the U.S. District Court in Pensacola to enticement of a minor and interstate travel for illicit sexual activity. The guilty plea was announced by Christopher P. Canova, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

In April 2016, a woman reported that her twelve-year-old granddaughter was missing and that she believed the child had met someone online and left with him. When law enforcement visited the woman’s residence, the child had returned home. The child said she traveled to North Carolina for the weekend with a white male named “Nick,” who was later identified as Peacock.

The woman later told officers that she found information on a laptop that she had allowed her granddaughter to use that led her to believe the child had been sexually active with Peacock. In interviews with investigators, the victim disclosed that she had been sexually active with Peacock over the weekend while they were in North Carolina, that she had met Peacock online via Skype, and that Peacock had transported her to North Carolina and then back to Florida after Peacock had found a missing person report.

In addition to telephone and hotel records, investigators reviewed thousands of Skype chats on the laptop from the time period of December 2015 through April 2016, which revealed many sexually explicit conversations, images, and videos exchanged between the victim and Peacock.

For the enticement charge, Peacock faces a maximum of life and a minimum of 10 years in prison. For the sex traveling charge, Peacock faces a maximum of 30 years in prison. The sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 11, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. at the United States Courthouse in Pensacola.

The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, and other members of the North Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney David L. Goldberg.