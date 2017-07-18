MPD: Reward Offered for Public’s Help to Solve Murder Case

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are asking for the public’s help to solve the murder case of Quentin Washington.

On Feb. 1, 2012, 35-year-old Quentin Washington was found shot dead in his home on Donham Drive.

Washington’s family doesn’t know why their loved one was killed, but they are asking for the publics help to solve his murder case.

Anyone with information to help Mobile homicide detectives identify and located the person(s) involved should call 251-208-7000.

An award up to $1000 will be given for any information that leads to an arrest.

Washington served in the United States Army for nearly 17 years, including serving in Desert Storm. During his military career, he became an Army recruiter.