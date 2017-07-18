Mobile City Council Public Safety Committee To Discuss Body Cameras Today

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

The body camera program was started in Mobile to increase police transparency. City officials have claimed in the past that the cameras have helped exonerate officers following complaints. The public has seen very little, if any Mobile Police body camera video since the program was introduced.

Last week the Mobile City Council approved a request for an Attorney General opinion on two issues related to the cameras. The first was a question on whether the city should release body camera video involving a minor in an ongoing investigation. The second question is whether body camera video policy documents are covered under the open records law.

The public safety committee meets this afternoon at 2 p.m. in Government Plaza.

According to a news release about today’s meeting they are convening:

…to discuss the Police Citizens Community Relations Advisory Council and police body cameras. The Committee has invited members of the Advisory Council as well as the Public Safety Director and Chief of Police to join them for the meeting. The meeting will take place in the Council Conference Room on the 9th Floor of the South Tower in Government Plaza. This will be the Public and Council’s opportunity to address these topics and give input to the Committee. Speakers will be allotted up to 5 minutes depending upon the number of requests to speak the day of the meeting.–Mobile City Council News Release.