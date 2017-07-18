Milton Police Need Public’s Help Catching Alleged Armed Car Burglar

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A homeowner in Milton recently found himself on the other end of a gun and now Milton Police are asking for the community to help out.

The Milton Police Chief signed the warrant for Nathan Saulsberry, wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Saulsberry is about six feet tall and weighs 190 pounds. He also goes by the name ‘Naynay.’

The police chief says Saulsberry is connected to vehicle burglaries in the Cedar Ridge subdivision. They say he confronted a homeowner who came out in his yard to check on his car. Saulsberry allegedly pointed a gun at the homeowner at close range and threatened the homeowner, telling him, ‘Back up or I’ll kill you.’

Police already made one arrest in connection with the burglaries of a 16-year-old. They found a handgun, prescription medication and cash on that suspect.

Police say Saulsberry should be considered armed and dangerous, and not to approach him if you see him.

Anyone with information should call the Milton Police Department at 850-983-5420.