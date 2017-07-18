Man Charged with Attempting to Drown Pregnant Woman in Atmore

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – An Atmore man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder for trying to drown a pregnant woman. According to the Escambia (Ala.) County Sheriff’s Department, on July 7th a passerby saw Daniel Ray Raybon throw the woman into Perdido Creek near Railroad Street and hold her head under water. The passerby yelled at Raybon who released the woman and fled the scene. As Raybon left, he struck the good samaritan’s truck with his own and continued to flee.

The female was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Raybon was charged with two counts of Attempted Murder and has a bond set at $250,000. He was also charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, First Degree, and Criminal Mischief, First Degree. Bond for these two charges will be set later today. Mr. Raybon also has a Violation of Probation.