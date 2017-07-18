Live Traffic Blog

6:12 a.m. – If you need to get out on the roadways over the next few minutes, your Tuesday morning commute looks good on the Bayway and Causeway. Traffic volume is picking up especially headed towards Mobile but no need for an alternate route. Through both tunnels we’re running smoothly. Both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents in the Mobile area. In Pensacola we’re seeing some rain but Pensacola police reporting no accidents where they’re on the scene.

6:35 a.m. – Some early morning rainy spots starting to pop up in the Mobile area so don’t be surprised if you have some wet driving conditions. But so far this morning we’re moving along well coming down I-65. No problems there the I-10 interchange. Both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents. Bayway and Causeway look good both directions and no problems through the tunnels, In Pensacola a new accident Pensacola Boulevard there at Broad Street. It does involve injuries with emergency vehicles and Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene.

6:54 a.m. – It’s a pretty good start for our Tuesday morning commute. We have seen some showers in the area and it’s a little bit wet crossing the Bayway and Causeway right now but it’s not causing any delay. Both directions flowing along freely and no problems through either of the tunnels. Both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents to begin your morning. We’re looking good throughout Baldwin County. Emergency vehicles and Florida Highway Patrol in the scene of an accident that involved injuries there Pensacola Boulevard at Broad Street. Continue to avoid that intersection.