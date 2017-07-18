Lightning sends Hillwood Drive home up in flames

By Published:
Fire investigators confirm the fire started in the attic after the structure was struck by lightning. (Arnell Hamilton/WKRG News 5)

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue confirmed lightning was responsible for causing a Mobile house fire Tuesday.

The caller witnessed a lightning strike, followed moments later by smoke curling up from the house. It happened just before noon in the 2300 block of Hillwood Drive South.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they witnessed a heavy cloud of smoke rising from the single-story, wood-framed home. Upon investigation, the arson unit confirmed that the fire started in the attic after lightning struck the house.

No one was hurt in the incident, and a final damage estimate hasn’t been determined yet.

