Homeowner, Assailant Killed in North Alabama Home Invasion

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama sheriff says a fatal shooting has left a homeowner and the assailant dead.

The Cullman Times reports the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office says the Monday afternoon homicide is an isolated incident without an ongoing threat to residents near the crime scene.

Sheriff Matt Gentry says the individual who shot and killed the homeowner was killed by another occupant at the residence, but he did not specify how the assailant died. Gentry says both the homeowner and assailant’s names are not being released as the investigation is active and ongoing. He says the shooting occurred after 5 p.m. on County Road 1301.

Gentry said his heart and prayers go out to the family.

The Times reports that attempts to contact Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick were unsuccessful.