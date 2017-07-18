Frontier Airlines expands to Pensacola International Airport

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday that Pensacola International Airport will be among the 21 new cities served by the low-fare carrier as part of their nationwide network expansion.

Beginning Spring of 2018, Frontier Airlines will offer non-stop service to Denver, Colorado from Pensacola International Airport.

With the expansion, Frontier can make its low fares available for 90 percent of the U.S. population, expecting to bring more than $1 billion dollars in savings to consumers through the lower airfares.

“We are proud to announce the nationwide expansion of our unique brand of Low Fares Done Right which will empower millions of more people to afford to fly,” Barry Bife, president and CEO of Frontier Airlines, said. “We project this will save our customers over a billion dollars annually on their flights. These new flights will allow us to serve even more of America and make flying a truly affordable option.”

Mayor Hayward welcomed today’s announcement and is looking forward to working with Frontier Airlines.

Official details on when the new service will start, the availability or frequency is not yet available. Information will be shared as it becomes available.