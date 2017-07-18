First Statue of Jane Austen Unveiled

LONDON (CNN) — “It’s a truth universally acknowledged” that Jane Austen is a novelist loved across the world and today, she’s being honored near her hometown.

What’s believed to be the first statue of Austen was unveiled today in Basingstoke, near the author’s birthplace of Steventon in southern England.

The “Pride and Prejudice” author was born there in 1775 and went on to write several other world-known novels including “Emma” and “Sense and Sensibility.”

The life-sized bronze figure was created by sculptor Adam Roud as part of a series of events marking the 200th anniversary of the writer’s death in 1817.

The only confirmed portrait of Austen is a watercolor sketch drawn by her sister which hangs in the National Portrait Gallery in London.