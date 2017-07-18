Family Prays For Justice In Fatal Motorcycle Crash As Police Search For Drivers

Daphne, AL (WKRG) — Daphne Police continue their search for two drivers who left the scene following a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 Saturday morning.

Family members are praying for justice. It’s been three days, but still no arrests in the death of motorcyclist Paul Phipps. He was one of a number of people riding their motorcycles when he was hit by an unidentified SUV.

Upon impact, Phipps was thrown from his motorcycle and hit by a tractor trailer. That’s all the information that’s certain.

Many questions still loom as officials are still search for the SUV; right now, they suspect it might be a white Chevy Tahoe. But officials aren’t even sure if a man or a woman was driving at this point.

Family and friends remember Paul Phipps as a good young man who worked at the Florida Department of Corrections who’ll be sorely missed.

“I hope the two people — the two vehicles — who were involved turn themselves in, and justice is served,” said George Guinand, the victim’s half-brother.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Daphne Police. Again, Daphne Police are looking for information on a white SUV possibly with Texas tags and they also wanted to talk to the driver of the 18-wheeler that left the scene.