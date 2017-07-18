Chick-Fil-A Testing New “Family Meals”

ATLANTA (CNN) One of the most popular restaurant chains is expanding its menu. Chick-Fil-A is testing “family-style meals” in Phoenix, San Antonio, Texas and Greensboro, North Carolina. These meals include an entree, two sides and eight mini rolls, which the company says will feed four people. The sides include: bacon baked beans, mac and cheese and a side salad. The meals cost $29.99. Officials with the Atlanta-based chain say they’ve had a growing demand for take-out meals, which led to this trial run. If feedback is positive, there’s a chance these meals will eventually be available nationwide. Chick-Fil-a sales nearly reached eight-billion dollars last year. It was named the country’s “top chicken restaurant brand” by the Harris poll in 2015.

