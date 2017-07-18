Car Burglars Caught on Camera in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate multiple suspects caught on camera breaking into vehicles in West Mobile.

The break-ins happened early Sunday morning in the Hamilton Creek and Richmond subdivisions. The break-in on Saddlebrook Drive, off Dawes Road, occurred around 3 a.m.

Mobile Police say the suspect broke into several cars and it appears they came back later in the night and spray painted obscene graffiti on a fence in the neighborhood.

Officers are currently looking for the suspects in a white suburban or Yukon XL. Police are working to obtain a picture of the suspected vehicle to share with the public.

In the video posted to the MPD Cyber Intelligence Facebook Page, you can see the suspects approaching a home and it appears both are armed with a handgun.

Mobile Police are advising all citizens to not leave a firearm in your vehicle, especially if the doors will be unlocked.

If you have any information about the burglary and vandalism, please contact Mobile Police at 251-208-7211 or CrimeStoppers at 251-208-7000.