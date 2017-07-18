Candidates for the Mobile Municipal Elections

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The races are set for August 22 in Mobile. Along with the Mayor’s race, all seven city council seats are up for grabs.
Here is the candidate list of all of those who qualified to run.
The Mayoral Candidates are:
Donavette Ely
Sam Jones
William S. Stimpson
Anthony Thompson
District 1 Candidates:
Perry Berens
Timothy Hollis
Cory Penn
Fred Richardson
District 2 Candidates:
Levon C. Manzie
District 3 Candidates:
Leola L. Chaney
C.J. Small
District 4 Candidates:
Robert Martin
John C. Williams
District 5 Candidates:
Joel Daves
Arianna McArthur
District 6 Candidates:
Deryl Pendleton
Bess Rich
District 7 Candidates:
Gina Gregory
The deadline to register or update your voter registration is August 7 and the last day to apply for an Absentee Ballot is August 17. On Election Day, polls will be open from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM.