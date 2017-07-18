Candidates for the Mobile Municipal Elections

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The races are set for August 22 in Mobile. Along with the Mayor’s race, all seven city council seats are up for grabs.

Here is the candidate list of all of those who qualified to run.

The Mayoral Candidates are: 

Donavette Ely

Sam Jones

William S. Stimpson

Anthony Thompson

 

District 1 Candidates:

Perry Berens

Timothy Hollis

Cory Penn

Fred Richardson

 

District 2 Candidates: 

Levon C. Manzie

 

District 3 Candidates: 

Leola L. Chaney

C.J. Small

 

District 4 Candidates:

Robert Martin

John C. Williams

 

District 5 Candidates: 

Joel Daves

Arianna McArthur

 

District 6 Candidates:

Deryl Pendleton

Bess Rich

 

District 7 Candidates: 

Gina Gregory

 

The deadline to register or update your voter registration is August 7 and the last day to apply for an Absentee Ballot is August 17. On Election Day, polls will be open from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

 

 

 

 

