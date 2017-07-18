Candidates for the Mobile Municipal Elections

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The races are set for August 22 in Mobile. Along with the Mayor’s race, all seven city council seats are up for grabs.

Here is the candidate list of all of those who qualified to run.

The Mayoral Candidates are:

Donavette Ely

Sam Jones

William S. Stimpson

Anthony Thompson

District 1 Candidates:

Perry Berens

Timothy Hollis

Cory Penn

Fred Richardson

District 2 Candidates:

Levon C. Manzie

District 3 Candidates:

Leola L. Chaney

C.J. Small

District 4 Candidates:

Robert Martin

John C. Williams

District 5 Candidates:

Joel Daves

Arianna McArthur

District 6 Candidates:

Deryl Pendleton

Bess Rich

District 7 Candidates:

Gina Gregory

The deadline to register or update your voter registration is August 7 and the last day to apply for an Absentee Ballot is August 17. On Election Day, polls will be open from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM.