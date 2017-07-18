Alabama license services downed by computer issues once again

By Published:

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Computer-related issues shutdown the issuance of Alabama driver’s licenses and non-driver IDs again Tuesday.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued an alert that the Driver License Division continues to experience database issues after a weekend software update. The issue affects offices statewide as well as online services.

A spokesperson for the agency says it is working to get the system back up and running.

On Monday, license issuance shutdown for about two hours for the same problem.

