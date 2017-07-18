A Newborn May Have Been Killed By a Single Kiss, Mom Warning Others

IOWA CITY IA (WHO/CNN) It should have been the best week of their lives as Nicole and Shane Sifrit from West Des moines, Iowa gave birth to a baby girl named Mariana July 1st and married July 7th. “The birth of our baby was great. It is one of the most awesome feelings in the world when you can bring a child into the world,” Said Shane Sifrit

Just two hours after they exchanged I do’s they noticed something terribly wrong with their week old baby girl. “Friday we noticed she stopped eating and wasn’t waking up when we were trying to get her to respond,” said Nicole Sifrit.

Leaving their own wedding early to go to blank children’s hospital in Des Moines they learned Mariana had a life threatening virus called meningitis hsv1 carried by someone with the cold sore virus but not necessarily with an open sore. “They touch her and then she touches her mouth with her hand,” said Mrs. Sifrit.

Mariana’s parents tested negative for the virus and she was sent to the neonatal intensive care unit, “It immediately went downhill from there. Within two hours she had quit breathing and all of her organs just started to fail,” said Mrs. Sifrit.

Monday Mariana was life-flighted to the University of Iowa hospital. Sadly Mariana didn’t make it, and her mother is warning others, “keep your babies isolated. Don’t let just anyone come visit them. Make sure they are constantly washing their hands. Don’t let people kiss your baby and make sure they ask before they pick up your baby.”