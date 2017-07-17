Woods no longer in top 1k World Ranking

(CNN)- For the first time since turning professional, Tiger Woods’ ranking has hit a new low.

Monday, he dropped out of the top 1000 in the World Rankings, he’s now 1,005th.

Woods has won 14 major tournaments — second only to Jack Nicklaus — and has recently expressed a desire to continue to play golf professionally despite a recent history of injuries.

The 41-year-old has undergone multiple back surgeries and hasn’t played competitive golf since he was forced to pull out of the dubai desert classic in february.

Woods was arrested on Memorial Day for driving under the influence in Florida.

He suggested his condition came about as a result of “an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.”