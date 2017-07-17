Tracking an Invest in the Atlantic

A tropical disturbance in the central Atlantic shows some possibility of growing into a tropical depression over the next several days. It is about 500 miles east-southeast of Barbados. The National Hurricane Center puts the probability of it growing into a depression or maybe a tropical storm at 50%. This disturbance is designated as Invest 95L. That’s simply a system to track disturbances in computer models. It does not relate to any possible later name or number. Models right now take 95L due westward, into the weekend. That is the disturbance, whether it strengthens or not. The Hurricane Hunters will fly into the disturbance to take measurements of how strong it is or isn’t.

East of Invest 95L is another disturbance that is not as strong.

This time of year, it is common to have disturbances in the Atlantic. Most do not form into storms that cause concern.

Here’s more on tropical weather terminology.

