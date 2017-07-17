Take 5: Shane’s Rib Shack’s Honey BBQ Chicken Strips

Honey BBQ Chicken Strips

Ingredients:

• 2 lbs chicken tenders

• 1 tsp salt

• 1 tsp pepper

• Vegetable oil

• 4 cups buttermilk

• 1 tbs hot sauce

• 2 cups flour

• 1 tsp salt

• 1 tsp pepper

• 1 tsp garlic salt

• 1 tsp paprika

• 1-1/4 cups Shane’s Honey BBQ Sauce

Instructions:

1. Season chicken with salt and pepper and marinate in 2 cups of buttermilk for at least 2 or more hours.

2. Bring 1″ of oil in a large frying pan to 350*.

3. Preheat oven to 350*.

4. Combine and stir flour, salt, pepper, garlic powder, and paprika in a shallow bowl.

5. Combine 2 cups buttermilk and hot sauce in another bowl.

6. Put Shane’s Honey BBQ Sauce in another bowl.

7. Remove chicken from buttermilk and shake off.

8. Dip each strip into the flour mixture, then the hot sauce mixture, then back into the flour mixture.

9. Fry the tenders until golden brown. Chicken does not need to be done all the way through.

10. Dip the tenders into the BBQ Sauce or paint it on with a sauce brush.

11. Place the strips on a parchment lined baking pan and bake for about 20 minutes. Use a meat thermometer to make sure they all reach 165* in the middle of the thickest part of the tender.

Shane’s Rib Shack

(251) 447-2116

6401 Airport Blvd. Mobile, AL