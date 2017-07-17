Purple Flags Up at Baldwin County Beaches for Jellyfish Alert

J.B. BIUNNO By Published:

ORANGE BEACH, AL (WKRG) — Purple flags are up due to an influx of jellyfish at Baldwin County Beaches.

Purple flags, which were alerted to News 5 on Monday, indicate the presence of dangerous marine life in the water. In this instance, News 5 is told the flags are for jellyfish.

Jellyfish warnings on the Gulf Coast tend to be particularly spatial, meaning some areas of the beach will have more jellyfish than others.  News 5 has confirmed the alert for Orange Beach, and it is believed to spread west into Gulf Shores.

If you do get stung by a jellyfish, one quick fix to help the burn is to put vinegar on it. If a severe allergic reaction occurs, seek help immediately.

