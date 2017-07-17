Pet S&R Assisting in Search for Service Dog Tito in Baldwin County

Magnolia Springs, AL (WKRG) —

A former Marine in Baldwin County is holding out hope special help can find his missing therapy pit bull.

The dog, named Tito, has been missing since his owner Simon Flarity says July 4th fireworks scared him off. We’re nearing the two-week mark, but Flarity’s not giving up hope.

This morning, Flarity was joined by a member of Pet Search and Rescue Investigations. out of California named Susan Long. She’s volunteering her services today.

They’re searching areas in Baldwin County based on the latest leads Simon Flarity has been getting. He says they’re searching parts of Foley, Magnolia Springs, and Summerdale on this Monday.

“It’s been very difficult, I’ve had to reconsider our methods and our plans on a daily basis hoping to increase our success rate but I’m doing good, I’ve got a massive support team with me and I’m bringing out new assets so I’m optimistic and I’m ready I’m hoping we can find Tito,” Flarity said. Susan Long with Pet Search and rescue says they’re working hard to try and find Tito. They’re working with scents provided by the owner to try and locate the dog.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Flarity directly on his cell phone at 251-214-5173. He’s been answering every call that’s been coming in and taking notes.

The pit is described as a gentle, sweet dog who loves a snack from the fridge every now and then.

He’s white and gray with large ears (one is beginning to droop). He was last seen wearing a black nylon collar with tags. He’s also micro-chipped. There is $1,000 cash reward for his return.