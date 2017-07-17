Nine Dead, 1 Still Missing in Arizona Flash Flood

TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz. (AP) – Authorities say they have found nine bodies and are only looking for one more person among a group who got swept up in a furious flash flood in the Tonto National Forest in Arizona.

Gila County Sheriff’s Detective David Hornung told The Associated Press that all of the victims were among a group of 14 family and friends from the Phoenix and Flagstaff areas who had met up for a daytrip along the popular Cold Springs swimming hole.

A 13-year-old boy remains missing.

The search and rescue crews, including 40 people on foot and others in a helicopter, have recovered the bodies of five children and four adults.

They ranged in age from a 60-year-old woman to a 2-year-old girl.

Four people rescued Saturday were taken to the hospital.