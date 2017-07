New Orleans Saints 2017 Training Camp Schedule Released

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WKRG) New Orleans Saints 2017 Training Camp will feature a total of 11 practices open to the public at their Metairie Training Facility, including six on weekend mornings and seven workouts featuring a Fan Fest.

Fans interested in attending any of the open training camp practices will require a ticket for entry. FREE tickets can be claimed by visiting www.neworleanssaints.com/trainingcamp on Friday, July 21, with early access opportunities available for season ticket holders (7/19) and wait list members (7/20). Here is the list of the New Orleans Saints Training Camp Schedule posted below.

Date Practice Times Location Status For Fans/Media Wed., July 26 Reporting Day — Saints Practice Facility Closed to Public/Media Thur., July 27 Practice (Jerseys) 8:50-11:40 a.m. Saints Practice Facility Closed to Public/Open to Media Fri., July 28 Practice (Jerseys) 8:50-11:40 a.m. Saints Practice Facility Closed to Public/Open to Media Sat., July 29 Practice* 8:50-11:40 a.m. Saints Practice Facility Open to Public/Media Sun., July 30 Practice 8:50-11:40 a.m. Saints Practice Facility Open to Public/Media Mon., July 31 Practice* 8:50-11:40 a.m. Saints Practice Facility Open to Public/Media Tues., Aug. 1 OFF Wed., Aug. 2 Practice 8:50-11:40 a.m. Saints Practice Facility Open to Public/Media Thur., Aug. 3 Practice* 8:50-11:40 a.m. Saints Practice Facility Closed to Public/Open to Media Fri., Aug. 4 Practice 8:50-11:40 a.m. Saints Practice Facility Closed to Public/Open to Media Sat., Aug. 5 Practice 8:50-11:40 a.m. Saints Practice Facility Open to Public/Media Sun., Aug. 6 Practice 8:50-11:40 a.m. Saints Practice Facility Open to Public/Media Mon., Aug. 7 Practice* 8:50-11:40 a.m. Saints Practice Facility Open to Public/Media Tue., Aug. 8 OFF Wed., Aug. 9 OFF Travel to Cleveland Thur., Aug. 10 Saints at Browns 7:00 p.m. CT FirstEnergy Stadium Preseason Game #1 Fri., Aug. 11 Practice 4:00–5:30 p.m. Saints Practice Facility Closed to Public/Open to Media Sat., Aug. 12 Practice 8:50-11:40 a.m. Saints Practice Facility Open to Public/Media Sun., Aug. 13 Practice* 8:50-11:40 a.m. Saints Practice Facility Open to Public/Media Mon., Aug. 14 Practice 8:50-11:40 a.m. Saints Practice Facility Open to Public/Media Tues., Aug. 15 OFF Wed., Aug. 16 Practice 8:50-11:40 a.m. Saints Practice Facility Closed to Public/Open to Media Thur., Aug. 17 Joint Practice With Chargers TBD Costa Mesa, Calif. TBD Fri., Aug. 18 Joint Practice With Chargers* TBD Costa Mesa, Calif. TBD Sat., Aug. 19 Walk Through Closed Sun., Aug. 20 Saints at Chargers 7:00 p.m. CT StubHub Center (Carson, Calif.) Preseason Game #2 Mon., Aug. 21 OFF Tues., Aug. 22 OFF Wed., Aug. 23 Practice 8:50-11:40 a.m. Saints Practice Facility Closed to Public/Open to Media Thur., Aug. 24 Joint Practice With Texans* TBD Saints Practice Facility Open to Public/Media Fri., Aug. 25 Walk Through Closed Sat., Aug. 26 Saints vs. Texans 7:00 p.m. CT Mercedes-Benz Superdome Preseason Game #3

BREAK CAMP