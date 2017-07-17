Caught on Camera: MPD Searching For Car Break-In Suspects

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police needs your help identifying the suspects caught on camera breaking into several vehicles.

This occurred on Saddlebrook Dr. on Sunday, July 16, 2017, around 3:00 a.m. The suspects were targeting unlocked vehicles.

There were other break-ins in Hamilton Creek subdivision and Richmond subdivision. It appears that the same suspects came back last night and spray painted obscene material on the fence.

If you think you may know the who they are, please let us know. Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 251-208-7000 or Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.

Mobile Police warns to NOT approach the subjects. They are considered armed and dangerous. As seen in the video, the suspects have armed themselves with pistols.

The suspects are driving a white Suburban or Yukon XL. Mobile Police also urges you to not leave your firearms in your vehicles, especially if you leave your doors unlocked.