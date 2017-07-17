Man Arrested For Assaulting MS Police Officer

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi man who authorities say assaulted a police officer during a traffic stop has been arrested.

The Sun Herald reports 29-year-old Orlando Moore was charged with several offenses including assaulting a police officer.

Moore was also arrested on a warrant from Harrison County.

Gulfport police Sgt. Joshua Bromen says Moore was stopped for a traffic violation Thursday.

After being instructed to exit his vehicle, authorities say Moore gave the officers false information, fled back to his vehicle and later struck an officer with the car.

Bromen says the officer was forced to hold onto the vehicle to prevent further injury.

The officer suffered minor injuries. Authorities say Moore’s vehicle struck a police vehicle and a fence before coming to a stop.

It’s unclear if Moore has a lawyer.