Live Traffic Blog

6:10 a.m. – A pretty good start for your Monday if you need to take the Bayway or Causeway, both are flowing along nicely as traffic volume begins to build especially headed towards Mobile. Through both tunnels still moving along nicely. Alabama Highway Patrol telling us of an accident Highway 98 near Blackwell Nursery Road. A single-vehicle went off into a ditch and it looks like the car was abandoned there. Moving along pretty well though coming down I-65 and no new trouble spots in Pensacola according to Pensacola Police or Florida Highway Patrol.

