Governor: “No active Zika zones in Florida so far this year”

MIAMI (AP) – Florida’s governor says no Zika transmission zones have been identified in the state so far this year.

But Gov. Rick Scott also warns that people visiting and living in Florida must help prevent another outbreak of the virus by wearing mosquito repellent and draining containers that collect rainwater.

Scott was in Miami on Monday to discuss Zika preparedness planning with state and local health administrators, mosquito control officials and officials from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Florida confirmed 285 Zika infections were contracted in the state last year.

Six additional cases confirmed this year all were linked to exposure to the virus in 2016. This year, 81 travel-related Zika cases have been confirmed in Florida, and most of those cases are in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.