Drug Dealer Reports Drugs Stolen to Sheriffs Deputy

By Published:

(WKRG)- A Fort Walton Beach man was arrested on Sunday after calling the Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office to report his drugs had been stolen.  According to the arrest report, David Blackmon told the deputy he was a drug dealer and that someone had stolen $50.00 in cash and approximately a quarter ounce of cocaine from his car.  As Blackmon showed the deputy the area the items were stolen from, Deputy Dennis Fields states that he saw “a plastic baggie contained suspected cocaine on the center console.

After completing the burglary investigation, the deputy conducted a search of the car and located a “crack” pipe on the floorboard, and a “crack” rock on the center console next to the baggie.  The Money was not located.

Blackmon was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, resisting arrest without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s