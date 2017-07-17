Doctors remove 27 contact lenses from a woman’s eye

(WKRG) — An English woman was preparing for cataract surgery when medical staff pulled out 27 disposable contact lenses from her eyes.

According to National Public Radio, the 65-year-old woman has been wearing contacts for over 35 years.

Specialist trainee ophthalmologist Rupal Morgaira says she and her colleagues were surprised to find 17 contact lenses clumped together as they were injecting anesthesia into the woman’s eye. They then recovered another 10 lenses. Part of their surprise, she said, was because the patient hadn’t complained of any irritation.

“She thought her previous discomfort was just part of old age and dry eye,” Morgaira said.

Morjaria said she hopes this will raises awareness for patients who wear contacts but might go long periods without getting an eye exam. The incident should also raise issues for optometrists, she said, noting that the mass of contact lenses hadn’t triggered an obvious infection.

The surgery had to be postponed to allow accumulated bacteria to clear the eye.