WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) — A West Virginia’s Park Commission wanted to offer kids somewhere to go on weekend nights, the better to keep them from mischief. So they riffed on a 1950s idea.

Instead of a “drive-in” movie theater, they staged a “dive-in” theater.

For the cost of admission to the Wheeling Park Swimming Pool, families could have a swim and a movie.

The Park Commission plans to run the “dive-in” with family-friend movies every Saturday night for the remainder of the summer.