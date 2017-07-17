Antarctic Wedding Celebration

WKRG Staff Published:
Photo Credit: BRITISH ANTARCTIC SURVEY

Antarctica (Reuters/British Antarctic Survey) — Two Antarctic researchers have made headlines after getting married in the British Antarctic Territory on Saturday.

Photo Credit: BRITISH ANTARCTIC SURVEY

The British couple, Julie Baum and Tom Sylvester, who have been together for 11 years, exchanged vows at the Rothera Research Station in Antarctica.

The guest list included 20 fellow workers and the ceremony was performed by Paul Samways, the British Antarctic Magistrate.

With the help of her colleagues, the bride wore a dress she made with a piece of an old, orange tent sewed in for ‘something old’, a traditional detail worn by a bride on her wedding day.

After the ceremony, the ‘just married’ couple drove off in a snowmobile.

 

 

