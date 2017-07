Calhoun County, AL (WKRG)

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued an alert Monday morning at 3:30 a.m. canceling the alert for missing Calhoun County teenager Tianna Moore. The alert only said she had been found.

State officials issued the initial alert at 1 a.m. Sunday morning. No further details were available on the circumstances of her disappearance. At the time she was reported missing authorities said she was last seen in Alexandria, Alabama.