Advanced Ticket Sales for Owa Begins Tuesday

Opening day is just days away for The Park at Owa. It is the first phase of a multi-phase entertainment development in Foley.

We are not allowed on the property until a preview event Thursday night, but earlier we did see one of the 21 amusement rides being tested. The Freedom Flyer lifts passengers 100 feet in the air–high enough to see the Gulf of Mexico once you are at the very top.

Ticket prices range from about 28 dollars to 90 dollars for an annual pass. Kids three and under get in free.

Thrill rides, kiddie rides and family friendly rides make up the 21 attractions.

Midway games and shops will also be open when Owa officially opens at 10 o’clock Friday morning.

Advanced ticket sales begin at 10 o’clock Tuesday morning through the Owa website: visitowa.com.