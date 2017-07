PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — At least two people were injured in a jet ski accident at Pensacola Beach Monday afternoon.

The distress call came in around 4:21 p.m. Two jet skis collided near the Quietwater Beach Boardwalk.

One of the injured people, described as an adult male, was taken to a hospital. The other person was still being treated at the scene.