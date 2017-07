McDonald’s is celebrating this year’s National Ice Cream Day by giving away a free vanilla cone.

So, how can you get in on the goodness? Simply download the McDonald’s App and redeem the Free Cone deal at participating restaurants on Sunday, July 16 for a complimentary vanilla soft serve.

One lucky person who redeems the offer between 2 and 5 p.m. local time will receive a special Golden Arches Cone, which entitles the winner to a “lifetime” supply of soft-serve cones.